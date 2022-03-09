Growing grocery bill marks ‘new era’ in trying to make ends meet

From fertilizer to fuel, there are many reasons why your growing grocery bill is mounting with no end in sight.

“The empty shelves here and there was just the beginning of a new era for sure,” says Sylvain Charlebois, a professor in food distribution and policy in the faculties of management and agriculture at Halifax’s Dalhousie University.

Charlebois says there are no quick fixes for the host of escalating issues, adding consumers may need to curb their usual shopping habits in order to make ends meet.

“I think we’re going to have to really settle for things we need and less so on things we actually want,” he says.

Janet Chapel, president of the Nova Scotia Fruit Growers’ Association, says labour issues, unpredictable weather conditions, and pandemic restrictions were already on the list of industry challenges prior to this recent fuel price surge.

“This is just one more level of stress we have to deal with,” says Chapel. “When you think about the rising fuel cost, it doesn’t just mean what I’m using on my farm for my tractors and equipment, but all the inputs that you use in farming like chemicals, fertilizers, tools, and supplies. Just the costs of getting those onto your farm is also going to go up.”

The cost of fertilizer alone is emerging as a particular stress point in food pricing.

“Fertilizer prices are incredibly high right now as a result of the conflict in Ukraine,” says Charlebois. “A lot of people have been talking about wheat, corn, and barley. But that hub, that region has also been an important producer of fertilizer."

“If we want our own farmers in the Atlantic (region) and elsewhere to produce more to offset what is actually happening in Ukraine, they need affordable fertilizers. And that’s not what is going on right now."

For consumers, the traditional cost-cutting tips of buying frozen and coupon clipping are quickly becoming outdated in this new economic environment.

“The only way to save right now is to reduce food waste at home,” says Charlebois. “That’s basically what you have, that’s the best tool you have right now. Don’t expect any promotions at the grocery store. It’s not going to happen. It’s discouraged.”