Growing Up: P.E.I. country artist Alli Walker releases her most personal album

Prince Edward Island country artist Alli Walker has just released a very personal, but relatable, new album.

“Growing Up” came out earlier this month, featuring eight new songs.

The album explores Walker’s experience of leaving the island she called home and moving to Toronto to pursue a career in music.

“I’ve done all the ups and downs of playing all the bars and writing and traveling and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

“Different things are being put in perspective, like missing my parents, or my parents are getting older, or I’m realizing life is short,” she added.

The album's title track is a theme song for people chasing their dreams, no matter the cost.

“It’s just very autobiographical and probably the most personal song I’ve ever put out,” Walker says.

“I hope that people just feel heard and seen. It’s really cool in how they relate to your song that may have not had anything to do with why I wrote it.”

Walker credits her song writing skills to her Maritime roots.

She started performing at an early age while a student at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside, P.E.I.

“Even a lot of the influences, like country and Celtic, I grew up playing bagpipes, so there a little bit of influence of Celtic in there and I just think P.E.I. and being grounded has a lot to do with the story telling side of it,” she says.

Walker will be home in P.E.I. this summer to perform at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.

“I’m playing main stage Cavendish on Friday, July 7, opening up for Jake Owen and it’s just mind-blowing,” she says.

“I’m just excited to come back home and play for all my friends and family and enjoy a little time on the island.”