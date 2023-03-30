Growing Up: P.E.I. country artist Alli Walker releases her most personal album
Prince Edward Island country artist Alli Walker has just released a very personal, but relatable, new album.
“Growing Up” came out earlier this month, featuring eight new songs.
The album explores Walker’s experience of leaving the island she called home and moving to Toronto to pursue a career in music.
“I’ve done all the ups and downs of playing all the bars and writing and traveling and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” she told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.
“Different things are being put in perspective, like missing my parents, or my parents are getting older, or I’m realizing life is short,” she added.
The album's title track is a theme song for people chasing their dreams, no matter the cost.
“It’s just very autobiographical and probably the most personal song I’ve ever put out,” Walker says.
“I hope that people just feel heard and seen. It’s really cool in how they relate to your song that may have not had anything to do with why I wrote it.”
Walker credits her song writing skills to her Maritime roots.
She started performing at an early age while a student at Three Oaks Senior High School in Summerside, P.E.I.
“Even a lot of the influences, like country and Celtic, I grew up playing bagpipes, so there a little bit of influence of Celtic in there and I just think P.E.I. and being grounded has a lot to do with the story telling side of it,” she says.
Walker will be home in P.E.I. this summer to perform at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.
“I’m playing main stage Cavendish on Friday, July 7, opening up for Jake Owen and it’s just mind-blowing,” she says.
“I’m just excited to come back home and play for all my friends and family and enjoy a little time on the island.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
'No question there need to be changes': PM responds to Nova Scotia mass shooting commission report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a brief initial response to the final report from the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) into Canada's worst mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 22 people in Nova Scotia in 2020. Vowing changes will come, here's what Trudeau said in Truro, N.S.
RCMP needs to be overhauled, start admitting mistakes: N.S. shooting inquiry report
The commission examining Canada’s worst mass shooting says the RCMP needs to be reviewed, restructured, and start admitting to its mistakes.
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' 8 years ago major eyesore for upscale Toronto street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
TREND LINE | Poilievre surpasses Trudeau when it comes to preferred prime minister: Nanos
The federal Liberals are trending downward on three key measures while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has surpassed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the question of who Canadians would prefer now as their prime minister, according to Nanos Research.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue
When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial.
Coroner rules against officer's 'suicide by cop' theory for Sammy Yatim inquest
A coroner has denied a request from a former Toronto police officer to explore a theory that a distraught teen he shot was committing "suicide by cop."
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
WATCH | Drone video shows swimmers 'harassing' pod of dolphins in Hawaii; investigation opened
U.S. authorities are investigating a group of people swimming toward a pod of spinner dolphins off Hawaii's Big Island. The department alleges that the swimmers were 'harassing the pod' as the dolphins were swimming away.
Toronto
-
House abandoned by couple who 'disappeared' 8 years ago major eyesore for upscale Toronto street
A Toronto man, whose neighbours vanished eight years ago and left their home completely abandoned, said he's fed up living next door to a property that is in complete disarray.
-
Coroner rules against officer's 'suicide by cop' theory for Sammy Yatim inquest
A coroner has denied a request from a former Toronto police officer to explore a theory that a distraught teen he shot was committing "suicide by cop."
-
Ontario government and doctors reach last-minute deal in effort to save virtual ERs
Ontario has granted a three-month funding extension for doctors to provide care through virtual emergency departments, The Canadian Press has learned.
Calgary
-
Calgary CTrain stations targeted in undercover drug trafficking investigation
Calgary police have laid hundreds of charges in a three-week undercover drug trafficking operation focusing on CTrain stations.
-
Alberta junior hockey broadcaster fired over offensive comment
An Alberta junior hockey broadcaster has been fired over the use of a discriminatory term at a game on Wednesday night.
-
Fort Calgary's award-winning garden to return after 5-year hiatus
Fort Calgary will be returning to its roots by reopening its garden for the first time since it was plowed over five years ago.
Montreal
-
Seven lives lost: The victims of the Old Montreal fire
It's been two weeks since a major fire ripped through a heritage building in the heart of Old Montreal, killing seven people and forever altering the lives of families across the globe. For the families of those who died, the grieving process is only starting.
-
18-year-old man shot late Wednesday night in Saint-Leonard
A young man found wounded late Wednesday night in the parking lot of a shopping centre in northeast Montreal is believed to be the victim of an earlier shooting in the same area. Montreal police (SPVM) reported Thursday morning that the 18-year-old man's life was no longer in danger.
-
Feeding white-tailed deer now prohibited in Quebec
A new regulation that comes into effect Thursday in Quebec prohibits the feeding of white-tailed deer outside of hunting season, from Dec. 1 to Aug. 31, except on l'ile d'Anticosti.
Edmonton
-
2021 Westlock plane crash result of 'unstable' landing approach, injuries made worse by safety violations: TSB
A 2021 plane crash at the Westlock Airport was caused by an "unstable visual approach" to the landing runway, a Transportation Safety Board investigator has found.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
'I started breaking down:' Friends remember 15-year-old Calgary homicide victim
A 15-year-old girl shot to death in the community of Martindale early Tuesday morning, has now been identified by friends and police as Sarah Alexis Jorquera.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins man accused of murdering missing brother, dumping body in woods
A 59-year-old Timmins man is charged with first-degree murder in his brother's death and accused of dumping his body in a wooded area, police say.
-
opinion
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
London
-
'An expensive set back': Bakery owner frustrated after store window vandalized
When the store manager at La Noisette Bakery arrived Thursday morning to open the small shop on Oxford Street, she discovered that one of the two large circular windows at the side of their building was shattered.
-
Assault reported at Montcalm Secondary School
One person has minor injuries and an 18-year-old has been arrested after a weapons investigation at a London high school.
-
Knife seized after threats at a bus stop in London
A knife has been seized as part of a threats investigation in downtown London on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Former priest, 93, acquitted of assaulting girl at Manitoba residential school decades ago
A judge has acquitted a now-retired priest of forcing himself on a residential school student more than 50 years ago, saying she believes an assault happened but could not determine beyond a reasonable doubt who did it.
-
Manitoba bylaw officer charged with fraud for keeping animal surrender fees: police
A bylaw officer in Manitoba is facing fraud charges for allegedly keeping the surrender fees when people gave up their pets, according to the Brandon Police Service.
-
Former Conservative MP Candice Bergen to help run Tory election campaign in Manitoba
Candice Bergen has signed on to co-chair the Manitoba Progressive Conservative election campaign, weeks after resigning her seat in the House of Commons.
Ottawa
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | 'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
Ryan Reynolds in Ottawa as Senators sale heats up
Ryan Reynolds is back in Ottawa as he continues his efforts to buy the Ottawa Senators.
-
Board hosts bullying town hall at Ottawa school
Parents had their say at a Vimy Ridge Public School town hall as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board addressed concerns around harassment and bullying.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police release video of 3 people placing 'large container' in dumpster where body was found
Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals they believe are connected to a suspicious death.
-
Saskatoon murder trial on hold as police investigate new revelations
A Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
'This site has other stories to tell': Sask. man finds ancient bison bone
A community-focused historian has found several potential ancient artifacts along the Saskatchewan River, including a bison bone that is over 8,000 years old.
Vancouver
-
Number of impaired drivers caught on Abbotsford roads in 2023 climbs past 158: police
At least 158 impaired drivers have been removed from roads in Abbotsford this year, according to police.
-
B.C.'s Solicitor General to make announcement targeting money laundering
British Columbia’s Solicitor General is set to make an announcement Thursday about targeting the proceeds of organized crime and money laundering.
-
Vancouver Canucks to wear themed warm-up jerseys for annual Pride night
The Vancouver Canucks will wear themed warm-up jerseys when they host the Calgary Flames for their annual Pride celebration game Friday.
Regina
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation project
The Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
-
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrand
The City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine
The Vatican on Thursday responded to Indigenous demands and formally repudiated the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' the theories backed by 15th-century 'papal bulls' that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.
Vancouver Island
-
Endangered B.C. orca expected to be released from captivity in Miami
A decades-long fight to free a southern resident killer whale from captivity in the U.S. will soon have a happy ending.
-
IIO investigating after man driving construction vehicle shot, seriously injured by police in Duncan, B.C.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a police shooting in Duncan, B.C., on Tuesday evening.
-
Vancouver Island non-profit calls for more support for women with brain injuries from violent partners
A Vancouver Island non-profit is calling for more support for women who suffer a brain injury at the hands of a violent partner.