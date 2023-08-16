Guilbeault defends Canada's climate progress as Equinor plans more drilling off N.L.

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The federal environment minister says Canada is doing plenty to meet its climate targets despite news this week that Equinor is hoping to grow its oilfield off the coast of Newfoundland.

Steven Guilbeault says whether production in the oil and gas sector increases or not, greenhouse gas emissions from that industry have to come down in order for Canada to meet its climate targets.

He told reporters today he's working on regulations for this fall that will require oil and gas producers to cut their carbon emissions to keep Canada in line with its goals.

Guilbeault approved Equinor's Bay du Nord offshore oil development last year, drawing the ire of climate scientists and environmentalists.

Environmental groups unsuccessfully challenged the approval in Federal Court, saying Guilbeault did not consider the end-use emissions when Bay du Nord oil is ultimately burned as fuel.

Though Equinor has said the project is on hold for up to three years because of market conditions, it announced Monday that it had contracted a drill rig to look for more oil in the field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2023.