HALIFAX -- Do you have an old guitar no longer in use and not sure what to do with it?

Well, Frank Hagar, the founder of Guitarz for Kids, would have the perfect plan for that unused music-maker.

Hagar rehomes unwanted guitars and instruments by fixing them up, and gifting them to children who may not be able to afford one.

Hagar remembers the joy he had when he received his first guitar as a child.

“It’s like an addiction, never ending fun,” said Hagar.

The 30-year-old electrician relies mainly on donations from the public.

“Some are in complete pieces so, I take the pieces of the guitars and make like, a Frankenstein guitar out of them, or some are ready to go. They have brand new strings on them,” explained Hagar.

So far, Hagar says he has given away more than 80 instruments since the program started 18 months ago. He says the list for kids looking for one of his musical pieces is constantly growing.

“It’s nice to get kids into something other than Ipad’s and cell phones,” said Hagar.

Eight-year-old Connor Warran was Hagar’s most recent customer, and while he isn’t sure if he’s the next Jimi Hendrix, he’s now ready to rock out.

“I really don’t know, I mean, I just got this and this is really cool and I can’t wait to take lessons,” said Connor.