Gun safe containing 14 firearms stolen from home near Fredericton

Police are investigating after a gun safe containing 14 firearms was stolen from a home near Fredericton.

The RCMP says the theft happened between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Route 628 in Penniac, N.B., on March 17.

Police say the person, or persons, entered the home and stole the safe, as well as a pickup truck and all-terrain vehicle.

No one was home at the time.

Police have recovered the truck and ATV, but the gun safe and firearms are still missing, and no arrests have been made.

The stolen items include:

a small, black gun safe

an Alfa Proj. 9261 handgun with serial number 4926106713

an Alfa Proj. 2361 handgun with serial number 5236107929

a Ruger Security-Six handgun with serial number 15956934

a Ruger Security-Six handgun with serial number 16181641

a Ruger P94 handgun with serial number 34167486

a Ruger Standard handgun with serial number 208142

a Ruger MK-II (Mark Two) handgun with serial number 21636491

a Smith & Wesson Model 36 handgun with serial number 81J46

a Targa GT28C handgun with serial number DK28627

a Tokarev TT33 handgun with serial number 2746

a Browning A5 shotgun with unknown serial number

a Mossberg shotgun with unknown serial number

a Norinco 780 shotgun with unknown serial number

a Norinco Coach shotgun with unknown serial number

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).