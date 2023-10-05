Atlantic

    • Guns and ammunition seized, two arrested in Millbrook, N.S.: RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    Colchester County District RCMP has charged two people with firearm offences related to an ongoing investigation.

    Police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tower Road in Millbrook, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

    “At the residence, RCMP officers safely arrested a 33-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and seized a rifle, a shotgun, two replica firearms, brass knuckles and ammunition,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.

    Diaz Mantley of Halifax, was charged with:

    •  two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited
    •  three counts of careless storage of a firearm
    •  three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

    Mantley was remanded into custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Thursday.

    Cynthia Googoo of Millbrook was charged with:

    •  two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

    Googoo was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Dec. 6.

