Guns and ammunition seized, two arrested in Millbrook, N.S.: RCMP

Colchester County District RCMP has charged two people with firearm offences related to an ongoing investigation.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tower Road in Millbrook, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

“At the residence, RCMP officers safely arrested a 33-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and seized a rifle, a shotgun, two replica firearms, brass knuckles and ammunition,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release Thursday.

Diaz Mantley of Halifax, was charged with:

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited

three counts of careless storage of a firearm

three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Mantley was remanded into custody and will appear in Truro provincial court on Thursday.

Cynthia Googoo of Millbrook was charged with:

two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Googoo was released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Dec. 6.