Guns N' Roses tour headed to Moncton this summer

Guns N' Roses, a legendary rock band from Los Angeles, is heading to Moncton, N.B., in August.

The concert is scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium, formerly known as the Moncton stadium.

The New Brunswick show is currently the only Maritime stop on the band's 2023 tour schedule.

This is a developing story and will be updated.