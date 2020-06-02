HALIFAX -- A man from Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County is facing 24 charges in connection with alleged sexual offences involving three people, including two teenagers.

The RCMP launched an investigation last month after receiving a complaint.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man from Country Harbour, N.S., on Friday.

Kevin Craig Hart is facing 24 charges, including sexual interference, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, assault, administering a noxious substance, voyeurism, and uttering threats.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2018.

Hart appeared in court on Monday. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance in Antigonish, N.S., on June 8.

Police have identified three alleged victims, but say there may be more potential victims who have not yet come forward.

Police are asking anyone who may be a victim, or who has concerns about someone else who may be a victim, to contact Guysborough District RCMP at 902-533-3801.