    • Guysborough County man facing child pornography charges: N.S. RCMP

    (Source: RCMP) (Source: RCMP)
    Police say a 36-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County is facing several child pornography charges.

    The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Antigonish Guysborough Road on April 11.

    “Investigators were directed to the residence after a cloud-based storage application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being stored on their service,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a Thursday news release.

    Patrick Mallon has been charged with:

    • two counts of possession of child pornography
    • transmitting child pornography
    • making child pornography
    • voyeurism

    The Boylston man was released on conditions.

    He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on June 12.

