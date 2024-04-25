Guysborough County man facing child pornography charges: N.S. RCMP

Police say a 36-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County is facing several child pornography charges.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Antigonish Guysborough Road on April 11.

“Investigators were directed to the residence after a cloud-based storage application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being stored on their service,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a Thursday news release.

Patrick Mallon has been charged with:

two counts of possession of child pornography

transmitting child pornography

making child pornography

voyeurism

The Boylston man was released on conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on June 12.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.