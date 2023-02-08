Halifax abstract artist Hannah Hicks honoured with prestigious award

Hannah Hicks is making a mark in the art world with her carefully created and vividly crafted art pieces.

“I create vibrant, colourful and abstract art that makes people happy which makes me happy,” said Hannah.

Hannah, who was born with Down syndrome, first started selling greeting cards with her designs when she was a teenager.

Her art is now for sale in more than 50 stores across Canada. The 24-year-old entrepreneur says it’s a dream come true.

“It’s a great career for me to be able to do my artwork,” said Hannah.

In January, Hannah was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in recognition of her significant contribution to the province in the field of arts.

“What it means to me by getting this award is being an advocate for people with disabilities and spreading happiness,” said Hannah.

Mother and business partner Jill Hicks couldn’t be more proud of her daughter as well as what the award signifies.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to be recognized in this way,” said Jill. “For someone with an intellectual disability to be included and receive a prestigious award is incredible.”

The pair hope to eventually expand Hannah Hicks Art to employ others living with disabilities.

“We would love to be able to encourage other people with disabilities in the arts, and especially in fine art,” said Jill.

As Hannah prepares for the upcoming Craft East Buyers’ Expo this weekend, she has some advice to share with others who wish to follow their passions.

“Just because you have a disability, don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something,” said Hannah. “You can do anything that you put your heart to. It’s so important to be confident and who you are.”