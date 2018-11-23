

Walter Peters, Canada's first black fighter pilot, has been honoured with the naming of a street at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

“Through all our pursuits, his message was the same: be the best you can be, if you want it, get it, and don't let anyone tell you you can't,” said his daughter Shelley Peters.

Walter Peters was also an original member of the famous Snowbirds – the Canadian Forces aerobatics team.

Another street at the airport has been named for Mabel Hubbard Bell, the spouse of Alexander Graham Bell.

Both Mrs. Bell and Maj. Peters are honoured for their historical significance and contributions to aviation.