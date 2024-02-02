Halifax announces registry to help vulnerable people during power outages, emergencies

Ahead of this weekend’s snowstorm, the Halifax Regional Municipality advertised its vulnerable persons registry. The program, originally announced Nov. 8, 2023, aims to help seniors and people with disabilities during power outages and other emergencies.

Director of Emergency Management with the city of Halifax, Erica Fleck, said it comes as a response to the horrifying stories from past disaster.

“During hurricane Dorian, we had a Alzheimer’s patient who unfortunately perished, and family couldn’t get to him and they didn’t know what to do. It’s not a call you make to 9-1-1.”

During emergencies like power outages or extreme weather events, first responders will have access to the registry so they can check on the people who need to be assisted.

Fleck said this has been in discussion for two years. The recent hurricane, flooding, and wildfire were weather events that caused the city to introduce this.

Mandates for registries like this normally fall under the province. However, last year the government said it felt the municipality would be better suited for meeting the needs of the people living here, said Fleck. Since then the city has received numerous calls from people outside of the city asking to join the registry.

“We’ve received several calls. Citizens from other border jurisdictions but unfortunately we have to say no, we have no jurisdiction to help anyone outside of the municipality.”

Bill Van Gorder, chief policy analyst and education officer for the Canadian Association for Retired Persons (CARP), has been pushing for a program to help people at risk in severe weather events for six years. He said the decision is “better late than never.”

“We’ve known from snow storms from the hurricanes over the last number of years. The kind of issues that people who are vulnerable face there are disasters.”

However, Gorder does have concerns that some people will be able to access the registry.

“It’s basically an online process and when you’re talking about vulnerable seniors, we know a large percentage of them don’t use online internet or computers.”

Since the launch, the municipality said it is working with different community groups to bring awareness.

