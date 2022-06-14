Halifax answers call to attend Ukrainian girl's 8th birthday

A Ukrainian refugee who recently arrived in Halifax celebrated her 8th birthday with lots of new friends.

The special birthday celebration for Masha Starynchuk was held Monday at the Halifax Common. She, along with her brother and mother, fled the war in their home country and flew into Halifax on a charter flight on June 2.

One of Masha’s biggest worries was that no one would be able to come to her birthday party.

“We came here and my daughter asked me, ‘How will I spend my birthday? Because my friends stayed some in Ukraine, some in Europe, some are all over the world right now,’ and she doesn’t know anyone here, except we met some kids in our hotel where we’re staying right now, they are also from Ukraine,” said her mother, Anastasia Starynchuk.

Earlier this week, a post on social media invited people to Masha’s birthday party, and it didn’t take long for Haligonians to jump into action, offering treats, balloons, and lots of presents.

Young partygoer Lewis Affleck and his mom helped with the decorations and the birthday cake.

“It feels great because you see these people just so happy,” he said. “The fact that we helped this person be happy even when they’re away from family … and that we helped Masha get a birthday, that’s really heartwarming. It feels really great.”

But Masha’s biggest birthday wish is for her whole family to be together again.

“Her wish when she wakes up in the morning is, ‘When will we blow the candles on my cake? I want my father,’” says Anastasia. “Unfortunately, my husband, her father, stayed in Kyiv. So, that’s her most desirable dream – she hasn’t seen him in about three months.”

Her mom was “really shocked” by the response to the post.

“For me it’s really important, because my girl is happy,” she says. “I just want to thank everyone for their support. People here are really welcoming. I’m really glad – with all my heart."