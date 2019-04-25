

CTV Atlantic





A building on the Dalhousie University campus in Halifax is closed after a fire at a nearby apartment building.

Emergency crews responded to the small apartment building on Edward Street before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency District Chief Kevin Reade said someone was standing on the helipad at the IWK Health Centre when they spotted smoke coming from the roof.

“Most of the fire and smoke came from the kitchen area on the second floor so our crews went in and did a quick hit, quick knockdown,” Reade told CTV Atlantic.

The building has a few units housing about 10 university students. They all made it out safely.

While the fire was extinguished fairly quickly, Reade said the building sustained significant damage.

“It’s looking demolished. Sadly, you don’t have to have a lot of fire in order to pretty much ruin a place,” he said.

The fire also prompted the closure of Dalhousie University’s Goldberg Computer Science Building, which is located next door.

The school said the building would remain closed for the day due to concerns about air quality after the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.