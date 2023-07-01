Halifax-area beach closed because of toxin-producing algae bloom in lake

A medium-density bloom of blue-green algae species in Nova Scotia, near the shoreline of a lake. (Source: Department of Environment and Climate Change) A medium-density bloom of blue-green algae species in Nova Scotia, near the shoreline of a lake. (Source: Department of Environment and Climate Change)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island