Halifax Mounties are investigating a case of sextortion at a suburban high school in which nude photos of a student were circulated.

Police said they contacted the victim and she told them that she added the suspect to her account on a social media platform and does not know him.

“He pressured her to send him nude photos of herself, which she did,” the police said in a news release.

The suspect asked for more photos, but the student refused.

“He told her he would send the photos he already had to her contacts, which he did do, a short time later,” the police said. “Other students in the victim's contact list received photos and videos.”

The RCMP reminds people to check their security settings on their social media, and be very cautious when communicating with strangers online.

“Users should be very careful when sending photos via the internet, as once the image is online, it can never be fully deleted,” the police said.

The matter remains under investigation.