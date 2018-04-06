

Someone selling a house in the Halifax-area isn't news, but when the seller is willing to take bitcoin or cash it grabs the attention of many.

A house listed in Bedford, N.S., is selling for approximately 58 bitcoin, which is worth $495,000.

The listing went up this week and in the description the seller says they would prefer payment in bitcoin. But for now, realtors have to include the dollar equivalent.

Anne Da Silva of the NS Association of Realtors says the house is technically listed in Canadian dollars.

“The reason being is that this is so new that our bylaws and our rules have not had an opportunity yet to catch up,” Da Silva says.

Bitcoin and other crypto currencies aren't recognized as legal tender yet.

While it’s becoming trendy to buy and sell items with the relatively new currency system, especially online, the Nova Scotia Securities Commission says buyers should be cautious.

Heidi Schedler of the senior enforcement council says buyers need to be warry of fraudsters.

“The scam artists are also reading that same news article and they’re thinking, ‘gosh, people are really interested in this… I bet I can hook some people by using this,'” Schedler says.

The Halifax house is a legitimate listing, but Da Silva says it's unlikely that bitcoin will become the next big thing.

“A huge percentage of transactions require mortgages and unless the banks are dealing with that as an actual form of currency, then you're looking at consumers who are basically paying the equivalent of cash for properties.”

