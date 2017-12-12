

CTV Atlantic





A 46-year-old man is facing a number of charges following a standoff at a home in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a home on Evans Avenue in Fairview at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had allegedly assaulted a woman and a male youth. Police say the parties are all known to one another.

There was a large police presence outside the home Tuesday morning after the man barricaded himself inside. Officers negotiated with the man to leave his residence, but police say he refused and allegedly threatened the officers. Friends identify him as 46-year-old Dana Matthew Wolfe.

Wolfe told CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko the trouble started after an evening of karaoke at a pub in downtown Dartmouth.

"Somebody called somebody and the next thing you know, we've been here having a standoff for about seven hours, I would say," the suspect told CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko over the phone shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police obtained a warrant and members of Emergency Response Team entered the home using a battering ram around 11 a.m. The man was then arrested and taken into custody.

Police say Wolfe is facing four counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault, and one count of resisting arrest. He faced a judge in Halifax provincial court Tuesday afternoon and has since been released.

Wolfe’s girlfriend and her son told CTV Atlantic they were happy to finally be able to return home, and also relieved to see their dog, which had spent the morning inside the home with the accused.

"I didn't know what was going to happen. I'm happy he's alright," said Jonathan Stewart of his dog.

A section of Evans Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours Tuesday morning. It has since reopened.





Police just entered house. Battering ram pic.twitter.com/IF2C6oF6sx — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Halifax Police reportedly getting ready to enter house. Warrant ready. Battering ram in scene. Son of GF tells @CTVAtlantic he gave them a key early this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ei0UOvmUXJ — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Large police presence in Fairview Neighbours say they been here since about 4:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/QfvK1sF61W — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Suspect in standoff wants a cigarette. Police bum one from neighbor to comply. pic.twitter.com/pI6GroR8Uz — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017

Room mate of suspect tells @CTVAtlantic he thinks trouble started after a party last night. Too much alcohol. pic.twitter.com/fmcCwPTZN4 — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) December 12, 2017