Halifax-area trail system to expand by 16km

Adventurers and nature lovers will soon have many more kilometres of trail to discover just outside of Halifax.

The McIntosh Run Watershed Association is building more than 16 kilometres of new trail near the McIntosh Run River, which runs through Spryfield and into Herring Cove.

Alice Morgan, president of the group, says volunteers plan, scout for locations, and layout where the trails will go.

“We’re always looking for more people to get involved,” said Morgan.

The new additions build on 23 kilometres of trail built over the last few years.

A 2021 survey of McIntosh Run trail users showed that trail use has skyrocketed and the community wants more trails closer to home.

Mountain biker Keith Croucher says a sense of community comes from people working together.

“People take ownership of the trails when they have the opportunity to work on them,” said Croucher. “They take ownership of the land and they want to preserve it.”

Volunteers help build a trail in the McIntosh Run trail system. (McIntosh Run Watershed Association/Facebook)

With a mix of thick forest and barren, rocky expanses, Morgan says the landscape presents unique challenges to trail builders.

“There is a lot of digging and moving rocks,” said Morgan. There is not a lot of dirt in the area so most of it has to be brought in, she said.

A map of the McIntosh Run trail system is pictured. (McIntosh Run Watershed Association/Facebook)

“We’ve had folks from across Nova Scotia, outside of the province and even internationally come use the trail, [and] be very excited by what they find here,” said Morgan.

You can visit the McIntosh Run Watershed Association’s website to learn more or find out how to help.