Halifax area wildfire investigation stalled pending new evidence

The investigation into the cause of the devastating wildfire that swept through the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area near Halifax last year has reached a dead end.

Investigators with Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) announced they’ve exhausted all leads and lack sufficient evidence to move forward, putting the investigation on hold until any new evidence or information emerges.

It's sparked frustration from residents impacted by the fire.

“They haven't seen a lot of action from an enforcement perspective and they haven't seen a lot of action in how we mitigate against a future events of similar proportion happening,” said O’Leary. “That's disappointing, frustrating, and angering.”

O’Leary was forced to evacuate during the wildfire that broke out in the neighbourhood on May 28, 2023, but considers himself lucky his home wasn't damaged in the fire.

According to an after report, the wildfire began as a brushfire in a backyard and burned out of control for several days, charring nearly a thousand hectares of land and destroying 151 homes in the area.

RCMP closed its investigation without laying any criminal charges in September, so O’Leary says many residents see this DNRR investigation as the final hope for getting any answers and accountability.

"They need to be more transparent about where the road blocks are so the community can see where they can support that in any way,” said O’Leary.

DNRR has two investigators leading the work but suggest they don't have strong enough evidence to pursue charges under the Forest Act, and issued a statement last week stating the investigation was on hold pending any new evidence or information.

"All leads have been exhausted and currently we do not have enough information to move forward with the charge,” said Sandra Olsen, a central regional manager with DNRR and manager of the investigation into the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains Wildfire.

Area MLA Ben Jessome echoed the community’s frustration, not only with the stalled investigation into the cause of the fire but with the a lack of progress made on and safety and mitigation measures, noting there is still only one exit way out of the Westwood Hills neighbourhood.

"A consolation for not being able to determine accountability for the cause of the fire, is for multiple levels of government to come together and start to enact some solutions that people are begging for in our community,” said Jessome, the Liberal MLA for Hammonds Plains-Lucasville.

DNRR has until May 28, 2025 to press charges under the Forest Act and is asking anyone with new information to contact at 1-800-565-2224.

Anyone convicted under the Forest Act could result in a fine up to $50,000 and up to six months in prison.

