Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
Crews were called to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of Juneberry Lane around 3:30 p.m.
Halifax Fire Deputy Chief David Meldrum told CTV News on Sunday crews found a “very aggressive” wildfire moving quickly through the Westwood Hills subdivision.
Meldrum provided an update on the fire Monday morning, saying the fire travelled “significantly.”
“Our firefighters worked very hard in very dangerous conditions,” he said. “This fire moved generally northeast from the Westwood subdivision over towards Hammonds Plains and Pockwock Road.”
He said there are currently no reports of missing people or injuries.
“Less good news is there are numerous affected structures, some damaged and many destroyed, in the Westwood subdivision, also in the vicinity of Hammonds Plains Road, particularly near Yankeeetown Road and there’s some damage northward to the Pockwock Road.”
He added the fire has largely been held from crossing Hammonds Plains Road to the east and held from crossing Pockwock Road to the north.
Meldrum said 100 firefighters were fighting spot fires overnight and extinguishing structures that were on fire.
He added that they were aided by firefighters from other surrounding communities Sunday, as well as RCMP and Halifax Regional Police with security and evacuation efforts.
Crews will work Monday in two main sectors, with the goal of protecting structures again.
Meldrum said wind directions are changing, with winds coming from the north, which he says will make the fire move backwards from the direction it was burning Sunday.
Forest fire technicians have looked at drone footage and say there could still be “significant fire” Monday.
Meldrum said crews have “a lot” of work to do Monday and for “many days” ahead.
He says residents who have been evacuated must be prepared to be out of their homes for several days.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVACUATION ORDERS
Evacuation orders are in effect for residents in the following communities:
- Highland Park
- Haliburton Hills
- Westwood Hills
- Glen Arbour
- Pockwock Road
- White Hills subdivision
- Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive
- Maplewood
- Voyageur Way, including St. George Boulevard (includes side streets)
- McCabe Lake
- Indigo Shores
A map reflecting the evacuation orders related to the Upper Tantallon, N.S., fire, as of Sunday at 7:40 p.m.
EVACUATION CENTRE
An evacuation centre opened overnight in Halifax for residents fleeing the wildfire.
The evacuation centre is located at the Canada Games Centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr.
The Halifax Regional Municipality says the evacuation centre has been opened to especially support residents who do not have family supports or insurance.
COMFORT CENTRES
The Halifax Regional Municipality has comfort centres opened to assist residents impacted by the fires.
- Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd. The comfort centre will be open from 7 a.m. until further notice.
- Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd. The comfort centre is open until further notice.
POWER OUTAGES
In a tweet Monday morning, Nova Scotia Power said the utility is continuing to work with local authorities and first responders in the areas impacted by forest fires.
“Natural Resources and Renewables has requested temporary disconnection of power to approximatley 12,000 customers in the Gold River, Chester area through to St. Margaret’s Bay,” said Nova Scotia Power in a tweet.
“This will allow fire crews to safely fight the fire and to minimize the impact on the power system. Our crews will continue to work safely to restore power to our affected customers as quickly as possible.”
According to the utilities’ outage map, power also remains disconnected for almost 5,000 customers in the Upper Tantallon area as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.
LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY
Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage declared a local state of emergency late Sunday evening.
The local state of emergency is set to be in effect for seven days, unless regional council lifts or extends the declaration.
The state of emergency will give the municipal government more power to respond to the wildfire.
“It’s a dynamic situation and it’s something that people need to be serious about,” said Savage in an interview with CTV News.
He says those who’ve been ordered to evacuate must do so.
“We don’t want people going into the scene and making things worse and taking attention away from those people who are fighting this fire.”
Savage says he spoke with several regional councilors Sunday night and declared a local state of emergency. It gives officials the power to force evacuations and do things they couldn’t normally.
“To take over equipment and property to help fight the fire — we aren’t at the point right now,” he said.
“The primary focus today is putting out the fire,” said Savage.
A state of local emergency is in effect in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The following schools are closed Monday due to the wildfires and evacuations:
- Bay View High
- Hammonds Plains Consolidated
- Kingswood Elementary
- Tantallon Junior Elementary
- Tantallon Senior Elementary
- Madeline Symonds Middle School
- Five Bridges Junior High
- St. Margaret's Bay Elementary
- Sackville Heights Elementary
- Sackville Heights Junior High
- Charles P. Allen High
At 11 a.m., Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) said all schools in the following families of schools are dismissing early Monday:
- Halifax West High
- CPA High
- Bay View High
- Millwood High
HRCE say staff and students are safe and families have been notified.
TRANSIT ROUTES AFFECTED
The Halifax Regional Municipality says the following Halifax Transit routes have been affected.
- Route 330 will start and end at Sheldrake Lake -- 3826 St Margarets Bay Rd. There will be no service to the Tantallon Park and Ride located at 3664 Hammonds Plains Rd.
- Route 433 will start and end at the West Bedford Park and Ride located at 120 Innovation Drive. There will be no service on Hammonds Plains Road from Gary Martin Drive to Tantallon Park and Ride.
- Route 83/183 will end on Crossfield Ridge in Middle Sackville, N.S. The city says the bus will then turn right on Sackville Drive and right onto Melham Drive. Routes 83/183 will hold on Melham Drive before departing, heading back to the Sackville Transit Terminal at 7 Walker Ave.
FIRE WEBPAGE
The Nova Scotia government has launched a new webpage with the latest emergency alerts and resource information about the fire.
It includes wildfire updates and links to social media accounts on where to find comfort centres, school closures, and more.
