It's been closed since July - and hasn't hosted a Quebec Major Junior Hockey league game yet this season, but Scotiabank Centre is about to re-open.

The replacement of a 40-year-old ice slab, or the refrigeration unit that creates the ice, was one of the last components of a major renovation.

“When we had the naming rights money come forward, we were able to do new seats, washrooms, roof, some of the accessibility handrails that we put in and the ice slab that we put in was really the last of those original components of the building,” said Events East CEO Carrie Cussons. “We have basically a brand new building, but 40 plus years of experiences.”

Getting the ice back is exciting news for the Halifax Mooseheads, who haven't played at the Scotiabank Centre since the spring.

Their home opener is set for Saturday.

“It was an epic 15-game road trip that isn't quite over yet,” said the team’s media relations manager Scott MacIntosh. The team has gone 11-3 so far and is tied for the most points in the QMJHL.

Officials are expecting a packed house for the game.

“Not only are our players really looking forward to this Saturday night but our fans (are too),” MacIntosh said. “The anticipation's been building and building, it certainly feels like hockey season now.”

If you can't wait until Saturday to check out the new ice, you're in luck.

Cussons said there will be a community skate on Friday.

“It’s free to the general public,” Cussons said. “You can be among the very first to come out & skate on our brand new ice before we kick off the Mooseheads game on Saturday night.”

The total cost to replace the ice slab was $1.4 million.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.