

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax bank employee is facing charges after she allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from a client’s account into her own.

Halifax Regional Police received a report of a possible fraud at the Manulife Bank on Joseph Howe Drive on June 23, 2017.

Throughout the course of their investigation, police determined a bank employee had facilitated unauthorized e-mail money transfers from a client’s account into her personal account, removing over $14,000 from the client’s account.

Police allege the transfers were made over a period of five months, from Nov. 9, 2016 to April 12, 2017.

Gina Martinson has been charged with one count each of fraud over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 40-year-old Halifax woman is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on April 3.