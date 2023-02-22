Halifax Black Film Festival: Short-film director makes debut with biracial love story

A love story focused on a biracial couple is a film many are looking forward to catching this weekend at the Halifax Black Film Festival.

Working alongside her sister, “A Walk In The Sun” is a directorial debut for Tobi Martin Flemming.

“They were looking for someone to direct the short film that they were talking about making and they reached out to me,” says Martin Flemming. “Nikki knew that I would love to try that and do that and that I still kind of had that as something I wanted to do, so of course I jumped right on that opportunity.”

The Halifax film, created through AFCOOP, follows an interracial couple who sees their relationship and challenges reflected in a painting.

“Within the painting there is this question of whether or not they will be able to overcome the challenge of their difference and whether they’ll be able to choose to be together,” she says.

With the entertainment industry often lacking in showing diverse relationships, she says it’s been important for her and her sister to explore the project,

“As a biracial woman, it’s only recently in the last couple of years that I’ve been able to see myself reflected on the screen,” she says.

The Halifax Black Film Festival runs Friday to Sunday both in person and online.

“We’ve had people who’ve come and seen our film and been crying at the end and I think those are also people who’ve seen their own challenges and their own relationships,” she says.