HALIFAX -- Brothers Todd and Jeff Bishop launched their Dormie Workshop six years ago, hoping to score big with custom-made golf club headcovers. Today, their handcrafted creations can be seen protecting the clubs of some of the world’s best golfers.

“When we go to golf courses we don’t even look at the esthetics of the club house, we are looking at people’s bags to see if there are covers of ours,” said Todd.

The brothers, born and raised in Nova Scotia, have golfed all over the world. It’s those experiences that led them to create one-of-a-kind leather headcovers, which have been named the best by Golf Digest’s editors for three consecutive years.

“A lot of it starts with design and that’s what kind of separated us from our competitors,” said Todd.

The duo’s Halifax headquarters employ 19 people whose tasks range from designing and cutting the headcovers, to embroidery and stitching.

“We get a ton of great feedback from people,” said Jeff. “We always make sure we share those emails with the staff because they are so special.”

PGA professionals Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson are just a couple of the golfers who own personalized Dormie headcovers. Other top athletes have also put in their orders.

“We do a bunch of stuff for Wayne Gretzky and his son for their foundation and hockey school,” said Jeff.

The brothers attribute their success to their attention to detail and passion for the game.