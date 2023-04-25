Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays

Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.

The municipality’s plan meant drivers would be charged $2 an hour to park in parts of downtown Halifax between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. starting in June.

The city said the money generated would offset the Public Works operating budget and go towards downtown area maintenance.

But several business owners told the city’s budget committee Tuesday afternoon the move would hurt their bottom line, employees, and customer base.

"I’m here today to request a delay in the start of charging for on-street parking on Saturday,” said Amy Wttewaall, the executive director of Halifax Dance. “It’s simply not the right time.”

“The effects of the pandemic continue to impede our opportunities for recovery,” she added. “We’re fighting an uphill battle.”

“I’m here to plead for my business, for my staff, my customers, and the many visitors to our city on the weekends,” said restaurant owner Brian Doherty.

Sue Uteck, executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association, said it’s not so much the cost to drivers, but the perception it creates that going downtown is a hassle.

“This is just another blow to the downtown when they’re trying to recover,” said Uteck.

She asked council to defer the plan for a year to allow for consultation with downtown businesses and organizations.

In the end, the city’s budget committee agreed to defer the idea and remove it from the city’s budget plan for the next fiscal year.

