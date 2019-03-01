

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Halifax businessman who exploited foreign workers has been sentenced to two years in prison.

In handing down his sentencing decision today for Hector Mantolino, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Glen McDougall said a message had to be sent to employers who rely on temporary foreign workers.

Mantolino, originally from the Philippines, pleaded guilty in December 2017 to misrepresentation under provisions of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The owner of several cleaning and maintenance companies, Mantolino used the temporary foreign worker program to bring 28 workers to Canada from the Philippines over a number of years.

According to a statement of agreed facts, he paid them at least $500,000 less than their total reported salaries.

Mantolino's lawyer had argued for a conditional sentence.