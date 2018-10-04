

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government says it will fund the construction of a major hospital expansion in Halifax through a public-private partnership.

Premier Stephen McNeil confirmed today that the government will proceed with the so-called P3 funding model.

Officials say a request for qualifications will go out this fall to find a partner to design, finance and maintain the project over a 30-year period.

McNeil also revealed that cancer-care services will be moved from the Dickson Building at the Victoria General Hospital to the Halifax Infirmary, a move aimed at eliminating patient transfers between the two sites which are just over a kilometre apart.

The Infirmary will also have an expanded inpatient care centre with more than 600 beds, 28 operating rooms, 33 intensive care beds and 15 intermediate care beds.

A new community outpatient centre will be built in Bayers Lake, although most of the services offered there will also remain at the Infirmary which will continue to serve as a community hospital for people who live in Halifax.

The overall project also includes renovation work underway at the Dartmouth General Hospital and the renovation of operating rooms at the Hants Community Hospital in Windsor, N.S., which were completed in February.

The project's goal is to move services out of the existing Centennial and Victoria buildings at the Victoria General site in Halifax to prepare for their eventual closure.