HALIFAX -- Police have charged two men with selling cannabis after a search of an illegal cannabis dispensary in Halifax on Thursday.

Police say at approximately 11 a.m. on October 9, officers conducted a search warrant at Chronic Releaf located at 355 Herring Cove Road in Halifax.

Officers seized in excess of 500 grams of cannabis, a quantity of cannabis oils, other cannabis products and a quantity of cash.

Two men, both 29 and from Halifax, were arrested at the scene. They each face charges of:

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession for the use in distribution of illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.