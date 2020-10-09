Advertisement
Halifax cannabis dispensary raided, charges laid
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 2:20PM ADT
Police have charged two men with selling cannabis after a search of an illegal cannabis dispensary in Halifax Thursday.
HALIFAX -- Police have charged two men with selling cannabis after a search of an illegal cannabis dispensary in Halifax on Thursday.
Police say at approximately 11 a.m. on October 9, officers conducted a search warrant at Chronic Releaf located at 355 Herring Cove Road in Halifax.
Officers seized in excess of 500 grams of cannabis, a quantity of cannabis oils, other cannabis products and a quantity of cash.
Two men, both 29 and from Halifax, were arrested at the scene. They each face charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession for the use in distribution of illicit cannabis
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Both men are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date.