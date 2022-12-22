Halifax charity races to fill Christmas hampers for families in need

With only a few days left until Christmas, Belyse Irabukunda wants this one to be memorable. The single mother of four is among 1,000 applicants that signed up to receive a hamper from Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.

Parker Street is continuing its yearly Christmas hamper roll out. Except this year, the demand is the highest it’s ever been.

“The demand has increased and we are seeing that significantly. Last year, it was about 700. This year we’ve surpassed 1,000,” said Denise Daley, executive director of the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.

Applications for the Christmas hamper opened in October and lasted up until the first week of December. One thousand applicants signed up to receive the hamper, which will provide meals for about 2,200 people over the holidays.

Despite increasing the number of applicants that can receive a hamper, Parker Street said it had to create a separate waitlist.

“There’s inflation happening and we’re trying to reduce food insecurity but it keeps going up, so we are just trying to help each family,” said Daley.

Volunteers were also surprised by the number of families looking for help.

“We were told there’s going to be 750 hampers picked up today.” said Janice Kirkbright.

This program has been running for nearly 40 years. This year’s hamper includes basic necessities such as fruit, vegetables, and a turkey.

There are also toys for the kids.

“Each family -- once they’ve applied for a Christmas hamper, if they have kids in the family, then the kids get a surprise. So we have at least two toys that they’ll get this year,” said Daley.

By the end of the day on Thursday, 800 families took home a hamper.

Parker Street will continue distributing hampers Friday. Families that are on the waitlist or looking to join can go to the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank on Friday to pick up what’s remaining.