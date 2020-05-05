HALIFAX -- As Haligonians welcomed a re-opening of parks around Nova Scotia over the weekend, the municipality has released a clarification on the reopening of parks and green spaces.

Halifax Regional Municipality staff say they are in the process of reopening all 900 parks, and 425 km of trails, as well as green spaces, community gardens and cemeteries in the municipality.

Halifax Regional Police gave out seven tickets over the weekend, the majority related to people who continued to go to areas that remain shut down -- including beaches and playground equipment.

All beaches, sports courts and playgrounds remain closed until further notice.

The province has permitted sports fields for residents in the same household to use, though no group bookings of sports fields, ball diamonds, and artificial turf fields will be permitted until further notice due to physical distancing requirements.

School grounds, including sports fields, courts and playgrounds, are closed, with the exception of sports fields for personal use.

Parks, green spaces, trails, municipal cemeteries, skate parks, and community gardens are open.

Off-leash dog parks are open, with the exception of Shubie Park beach, which remains closed.

Boat launches in parks are also open, but any boat launches connected to beaches or recreation facilities remain closed.

Sports courts, including basketball, pickle ball and tennis courts remain closed, as do artificial turf fields, sports/running tracks and playgrounds.

While the provincial statement indicated that ball diamonds and sports fields are permitted to open, the municipality typically opens those in May/early June, weather dependent. The municipality will provide additional updates closer to opening dates.

Beaches located in parks remain closed.