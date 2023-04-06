Halifax condo board of directors 'concerned' about growing homeless population

An upscale condominium building in Downtown Halifax is concerned about a nearby homeless encampment.

The Trillium is holding a meeting on April 17 with the city to discuss the people living in tents in Victoria Park.

The Trillium board of directors sent an invitation to the owners of the condominiums inviting them to that meeting.

The letter states that over the past two-and-a-half years, the board has made numerous inquiries to the city regarding the growing number of tents in the park.

It also mentions complaints the board has heard related to disruptions in the neighborhood.

The residents at the Trillium are not the only ones upset. According to the letter, the board has met with the presidents of other condominiums nearby who are also expressing concerns.

Some of the issues that are mentioned in the letter include traffic, panhandling and the visibility of police.

CTV News did try to speak to residents of the Trillium but most did not want to comment. However, some did say that they are not concerned about their homeless neighbours.

Simrad Grewal, who frequently walks by Victoria Park to go to the gym said he does not have any safety concerns with having the tents set up at the public space. He said the problem is with the lack of affordable housing.

“Everyone should have a place to live, and I mean, if there’s nothing else, then they should be allowed to have their tents there.”

CTV News also reached out to the city, as well as Councillor Waye Mason, who declined to discuss the matter on camera.