    Halifax Convention Centre and Scotiabank Centre reach new economic and attendance milestones

    The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S. is full to capacity for an IIHF hockey game. The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S. is full to capacity for an IIHF hockey game.
    The status of Halifax as a city on the rise is evident in the cranes swinging over the city and the traffic clogging the bridges, but there are less visible metrics that demonstrate how profound the growth has become.

    Events East is the management organization for both the Halifax Convention Centre and the Scotiabank Centre. On Monday, they reported bookings at both venues from 2018 to 2024 will exceed the $500 million mark in economic impact.

    Carrie Cussons is the president and CEO of Events East. She says the numbers demonstrate how essential the venues are for the city and the province.

    “The attraction of major national and international conferences like Oceans 2024 and marquee sports and entertainment events like the 2023 IIHF World Juniors and the 2024 JUNO Awards has culminated in this new benchmark of generating half a billion dollars in economic impact,” Cusson said.

    The Halifax Convention Centre opened in December of 2017 to replace the old convention centre as part of the $500 million Nova Centre Project.

    “When we opened the Halifax Convention Centre, we set out with a five-year strategic plan that would guide the sales and marketing strategies to attract events to our venues,” said Cusson.

    By year’s end, the convention centre will have hosted close to 1,000 events with half a million guests, with Scotiabank Centre welcoming 2.8 million guests at more than 600 events.

