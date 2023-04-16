Halifax Convention Centre hosts ‘welcome weekend’ in big return since 2020
The Halifax Convention Centre hosted its first ‘Welcome Weekend’ event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed vendors to sell their products at a large venue for the first time since lockdown restrictions were implemented in Nova Scotia.
The venue celebrated its five years with cake, music and local vendors from the Halifax area.
Many of the vendors that did set up shop were happy to be returning to selling their crafts at a large event.
Liza Hageraats, an eco-friendly textile printer, relies on craft shows to sell her work, but during the pandemic, she was unable to do that.
“I don’t have a store or an online presence for selling things,” said Hageraats.
When the pandemic hit the province of Nova Scotia, closures affected many people, including artisans like Hageraats.
Throughout the pandemic, she worked on her craft. She created many items that were sitting in her workshop at home.
“Anything that’s handmade needs to be seen and touched because everything is one of a kind and it’s not something that you could go on a website and say, ‘I like that one,’ because it won’t be available when you go to purchase it,” she explained.
The welcome weekend is the first large craft show where Hageraats has been able to sell her product. It’s an opportunity she’s been looking forward to.
“I love meeting people and I love talking to people about my work, so not being able to do that it’s hard.”
Seven other vendors set up shop at the venue, selling various products with some even showcasing their art work.
Craft Nova Scotia’s special project and events coordinator Ashley Marlin said crafters are staples of the community and need support.
“These are our small business community. They’re buying local themselves, they’re local themselves, they’re creating local, and they’re supporting our local economy. When you spend your money here, your money is staying in Nova Scotia.”
While COVID-19 hit many businesses’ bottom line, Marlin said local crafters were impacted even harder.
“Artisans were definitely hit the hardest with COVID-19, just because as the reopenings were happening, they were unfortunately the last one the list.”
In order to support local businesses, the Halifax Convention Centre will have craft pop-up shops for every event it hosts this year.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.
High school star among 4 slain in Alabama party shooting
Four people have been killed and multiple people injured during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
Violence in Sudan leaves 61 dead, more than 670 wounded in two days
The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signalling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
Royal LePage changes year-end forecast following boost in housing market activity
Royal LePage is forecasting that the average price of a home in Canada will increase 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same quarter in 2022. This revised forecast anticipates an earlier-than-expected boost in activity in major housing markets across Canada.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
-
Hamilton hit with special air quality statement due to 'high levels of air pollution'
A special air quality statement is in effect for Hamilton on Sunday due to the city’s current high levels of air pollution.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
Calgary
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
-
Goodwill launches new shopping experience
A new shopping experience launched in Calgary yesterday, offering bargains, unique finds and a race against the clock.
-
Flames alumni offer support at adapted bike event
It's the time of year a lot of people are getting out for a bike ride, and dozens of kids who wouldn't have had that chance are now getting the opportunity.
Montreal
-
Spring flooding: Montreal goes into ‘alert mode’ as water levels rise
The Montreal Island agglomeration has moved into ‘alert mode’ for flooding due to the spring thaw. On Sunday, water levels crossed the minor flooding threshold at the Carillon Generating Station on the Ottawa River, the City of Montreal said in a release, adding water levels are expected to rise over the next 48 hours.
-
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
2 back-to-back cases of suspected arson in Montreal's West Island overnight
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two cases of suspected arson that occurred within hours of each other Sunday morning. The first incident involved a tractor unit business in Dorval in the West Island. The second occurred in the driveway of a home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Edmonton
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
Regimental funeral for Strathcona County RCMP officer to be held on Thursday
The Alberta RCMP officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 20.
-
'Emotional' goodbye as Old Strathcona Farmers Market vendors retire
Two vendors who have been a staple at the Old Strathcona Farmers Market for decades have decided to hang up their aprons.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
London
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
-
Collision involving vehicle and cyclist: OPP
Wellington OPP closed a section of County Road 12 Sunday due to a collision involving a cyclist.
Winnipeg
-
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
-
'A great opportunity': Downtown bars preparing for Jets whiteout party boost
With thousands of people set to come downtown to take part in Winnipeg Jets whiteout celebrations, restaurants and bars are looking to score some extra business.
-
EA strike on hold in Seine River School Division: Union
Educational Assistants in the Seine River School Division (SRSD) will not go on strike Monday.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
PSAC provides update on contract talks and flood watch on Ottawa River: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
Report finds Saskatoon police failed to provide key information to a victim of crime
The Saskatoon Police Service has updated its policies around the control of personal information following a complaint with its professional standards office, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March
Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
Vancouver
-
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.
-
Fire breaks out at Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening
Diners at a popular Vancouver Chinese restaurant were in for a scare Saturday evening, when a large fire engulfed the rear balcony.
-
Car crashes into pedestrian overpass, sets on fire early Sunday in Langley
There was a single-vehicle crash at 200th Street and 68th Avenue in Langley around 4 a.m. Sunday, BC Emergency Health Services says.
Regina
-
'A celebration of electric technology': Regina EV Expo showcases benefits of electrification in Sask.
For those looking to learn more about electrification in Saskatchewan, the EV Expo was the place to be.
-
Teen arrested following early morning robbery at gunpoint: Regina police
A teenager in Regina is facing numerous charges following a street robbery in broad daylight over the weekend.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke parks closing for filming of 'popular TV series'
The District of Sooke is notifying community members that it will be closing down two scenic parks to accommodate the filming of a "popular TV series."
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.