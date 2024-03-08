Halifax council approves $98M police budget

Halifax Regional Council has approved a $98-million police budget, paving the way for the force to hire more frontline officers.

Halifax police can now hire 22 new members, slightly less than the 24 requested.

A dozen will be frontline officers.

Halifax Board of Police Commissioners chair and city councillor Becky Kent says population growth is why more police are needed.

"Detasking, or defunding, for me and for everyone around our table, including council, is that we are looking at new models to deliver police services with community approaches and in community collaboration,” she says.

“We rely on officers, who are patrol officers, to be available when needed for public safety, period. But in the meantime, they also are going to engage in these other programs; you can't do that without enough officers to continue to cover the beats."

The Halifax RCMP is also looking to add an additional six officers.

Council will examine that request at another budget meeting later this month.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.