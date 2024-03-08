ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax council approves $98M police budget

    Share

    Halifax Regional Council has approved a $98-million police budget, paving the way for the force to hire more frontline officers.

    Halifax police can now hire 22 new members, slightly less than the 24 requested.

    A dozen will be frontline officers.

    Halifax Board of Police Commissioners chair and city councillor Becky Kent says population growth is why more police are needed.

    "Detasking, or defunding, for me and for everyone around our table, including council, is that we are looking at new models to deliver police services with community approaches and in community collaboration,” she says.

    “We rely on officers, who are patrol officers, to be available when needed for public safety, period. But in the meantime, they also are going to engage in these other programs; you can't do that without enough officers to continue to cover the beats."

    The Halifax RCMP is also looking to add an additional six officers.

    Council will examine that request at another budget meeting later this month.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News