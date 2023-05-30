Halifax councillor asks wildfire evacuees to register with municipality

The Halifax regional councillor for an area facing serious damage from an out-of-control wildfire is urging evacuated residents to register with the municipality.

By calling 311, District 13 councillor Pam Lovelace says people who’ve fled their homes can register as an evacuee.

“So we can reach out to them, we can have conversations with them, we can ensure that they’re safe and just be able to maintain that line of communication,” said Lovelace in an interview with CTV News Tuesday.

The fire, which started Sunday in Upper Tantallon and spread west to the Hammonds Plains area, has forced more than 16,000 people from their homes. At least 200 structures and houses have been damaged, according to an early estimate from the municipality.

“We’re still in the nightmare,” said Lovelace.

Residents cannot return to their homes or re-enter the evacuation zone, she said. Those missing prescriptions should contact their doctor.

“My heart goes out to our residents. It’s been tough. It’s been really tough,” she said, her voice breaking.

The fire has destroyed homes, businesses and daycares.

“It’s just an incredible, overwhelming feeling, and we will be grieving for a long time. But we are strong, we are resilient,” said Lovelace.

“We’re working hard to end this nightmare and do it together.”

Up-to-date fire information is available online from the province and municipality.

