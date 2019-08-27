

CTV Atlantic





New protected bike lanes in downtown Halifax aren't even open yet, and already they're a site of controversy -- particularly between two Halifax councillors on opposite ends of the debate.

The protected bike lane along South Park Street is still being installed, but one councillor says he thinks the city shouldn't have bothered.

"They are very expensive, they're over engineered, they're not wide enough for cars and buses and bicycles and emergency vehicles at the same time, and it's shoddy work. They're already falling apart in August," said Halifax Regional Coun. Matt Whitman. "They're not going to make it to snow-plow season."

Whitman has issues with the cost of the bike lanes -- about $800,000 -- for the South Park Street stretch.

He also says some of the barricades have been installed with cracks or chips, but a fellow councillor says that's normal.

"Yes, some of the stuff is chipped and the answer is, so what?" said Halifax Regional Coun. Waye Mason, who represents the district where the bike lanes are. "This is normal that when you take an order of hundreds of curbs, that a couple of them will be cracked."

The city is still working on the project and officials say everything will be inspected before they sign off.

"Work is expected to be completed in the coming days and it is important to note that the work is ongoing, so staff will look at the infrastructure and assess it prior to the completion of the project," said HRM spokeswoman Erin DiCarlo.

Whitman worries about snow removal. In many cities across the country, the minimum width of streets like this is three metres across. He says the lanes make it too narrow for a snowplow.

"We've had a rough number of winters with just sidewalks," he said. "This is a whole new animal, it's the first year we've ever had these."

HRM designers based the barricades on ones found in places like Washington and Winnipeg.

"If other cities can do it, my question would be, 'why do we think Halifax can't do it?" Mason said. "Of course we can do it. We're going to build these bike lanes, they're going to get used year round."

Currently, about one per cent of HRM residents bike regularly. City officials will track if these protected lanes bump that number any higher.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff.