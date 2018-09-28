

CTV Atlantic





Canada's legalization of recreational cannabis is just 18 days away, but a lot of unanswered questions remain, including whether police and other employees in the region's biggest city will be allowed to use the drug when they are off-duty.

The police and the city are in the process of finalizing their policy, but at least one regional councillor believes a zero-tolerance approach should be taken.

Police forces across Canada have been rolling out new policies concerning recreational cannabis use ahead of the Oct. 17 legalization date.

Last week, Calgary police service announced a zero-tolerance policy banning all officers from using cannabis, even when off-duty.

Halifax Regional Coun. Steve Craig believes Halifax should follow Calgary's lead.

"I would like to see a zero-tolerance policy,” Craig said. “The reason for that is because they are in a position where they go to work every day, wearing a protective vest, carrying a sidearm, unlike most people, and they have to make decisions on the spot on how they going to engage, and how they are going to evaluate a situation.”

Halifax regional police have yet to announce whether their officers will be allowed to light up in their down time.

In a statement to CTV News, a Halifax police spokesperson says: “we are working closely with law enforcement partners to craft and adopt policies that will apply to all our employees. We are currently in the process of finalizing them and will reserve comment on the details until such time that those policies are in place.”

In Vancouver, the police department has decided that officers can consume as much as they like, as long as they arrive to work “fit for duty.”

Craig believes that is a difficult standard to enforce, pointing to a recent Harvard study on the effects of cannabis.

“Sometimes, you don't realize you're impaired, you don't know that you're particularly slow in making a decision, or particularly impulsive in the way you interact with the public,” Craig said.

Police aren't the only city employees that are waiting to be informed of whether they can use cannabis in their time off.

“We're in the approval process now to determine what should be applied to employees in their off-time,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokesman Brendan Elliott.“People who might be driving buses, firefighters, heavy equipment operators, those are the people we really want to look at and make sure they are safe when they come to work.”

Halifax expects to announce its policy in the coming days, as cannabis legalization comes into effect on Oct. 17.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.