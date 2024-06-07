Halifax councillors want road cameras to catch speeding in the city
Speeding in Halifax, N.S., has been a longstanding problem that city councillors insist is only getting worse.
The city wants to implement speeding cameras to capture and fine drivers which it believes will enhance road safety.
“Police can’t be everywhere at once and policing is expensive,” said Tim Outhit, Bedford-Wenworth councillor. “The impact red light cameras have are almost overnight. When people know there’s a camera there, they are more careful.”
The city wants photo radar and red light cameras, and while the province passed the act in 2018, the municipality cannot legally issue speeding tickets.
“There have been successive governments who have not taken the next step to do public consultation and then updating the regulations. Until the regulations are passed and implemented for the cameras, the cameras are literally not legal yet in Nova Scotia,” said Outhit.
Outhit said data provided by police and insurance bureau show a rise in accidents and unsafe driving practices. He along with other councillors are receiving complaints from the community about speeding.
“In this neighbour we are using speed bumps to slow traffic. When police are there, they’re catching people doing to 70 to 90 km/hr on 50km road near schools," he said.
In the meantime, the city is installing more speed bumps, however, they said it’s expensive and can slow down emergency vehicles.
“Engineering solutions like speed bumps in suburban areas that don’t have fire hydrants can create delays because they have to slow down. In my district that’s something residents worry about, especially after the wildfires,” said Pam Lovelace, Hammonds Plains councillor.
Nova Scotia Public works said it is working towards legislative solutions for photo enforcement in the future.
“We are working with the departments of Cyber Security and Digital Solutions and Service Nova Scotia to modernize the IT system that will allow for implementation of the TSA and Regulations.”
The city said it is currently working to supply the province with language around legislation to use these cameras.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
