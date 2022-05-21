Halifax country musician Lisa Richard set to launch sophomore album

Halifax-based musician Lisa Richard is preparing to release her sophomore album and she says its meaning is to highlight positive moments.

"It's just a compilation of trying to put images into people's minds that there are still a lot of good things going on," said Richard.

Her latest is titled 'News You Can Use' and is the first single from her upcoming record.

At first, Richard says she struggled to settle on a title for the album, but has decided on 'Promises Kept' for the country and blues record.

"Ultimately it was a promise I kept to myself to get this done. Anyone in this industry knows how hard it can be, and so I wanted to keep that promise to myself," she said.

Produced by Jason Berry, who is known for his work with Terry Clarke and Charlie Major, Richards adds it holds a lot of her own writing.

"This one I'm very excited about because it's a lot of my own writing and working with some of the best people in the industry here in Canada, and in Nashville as well," said Richards.

As for working with Berry, she says she couldn't believe how encouraging and supportive he was while creating the album.

Richard will be having an album release party held at The Carleton in Halifax on June 2.

Not too long after the celebration, she will make her way to Nashville to perform at 3rd and Lindsley, something she describes to be a "full circle moment."

"Four years ago that was the first venue that I got to be on stage with Vince Gill and The Time Jumpers and that was an epiphany and an amazing moment for me," she said.

'Promises Kept' will hit streaming services on May 27.

"I love it. I hope other people love it. It might not be the exact genre for everybody, but there's a little bit of everything in there," she said.