Halifax County Exhibition celebrates 140th year with focus on 'careers in agriculture'

The Halifax County Exhibition has been running strong and celebrating the rich agricultural history in the region since 1884.

The theme this year is "Careers in Agriculture" and it’s all about getting the next generation involved.

“We are working very hard to engage youth and talk about the transfer from one generation to another into agricultural pursuits,” said Anne Warburton, the co-manager of the Halifax County Exhibition.

This year marks the 140th anniversary of the Halifax County Exhibition, and there’s a big group of volunteers that help pull off the four day exhibition.

There’s lot for people to see and do, from taking in the animal exhibits and competitions to the midway-rides and live demonstrations, there’s truly something for everyone.

“This (exhibition) has a very authentic traditional country fair feel,” said Warburton. “And whether you are one of the families that have been here for generations or you are coming through the gates for the first time, it feels like old home week.”

The four day event brought in more than 10,000 people last year, and it is expected those numbers will be the same this year.

“In the area and the region, this is the thing on the calendar that everybody marks,” said Warburton.

