Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identified

HALIFAX -

The death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police says officers found 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond on the boardwalk off Lower Water Street after a report of a disturbance around 9:40 p.m.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died. Police originally called the incident an aggravated assault, but after an autopsy, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled the death a homicide.

An investigation into Desmond’s death is ongoing and police are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident, or with video from the area, who has not already spoken with them to call 902-490-5020.