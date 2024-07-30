Halifax declares beach unsafe for swimming hours after reopening

Hours after Halifax Regional Municipality advised residents it had reopened, the city is once again advising against swimming at Cunard Pond Beach due to the presence of toxin-producing blue-green algae, which can pose a risk to people and pets.

The Halifax Regional Municipality advised the public the Spryfield area beach was reopened for swimming this morning, before closing it again this afternoon.

The municipality first closed Conrad Pond Beach for recreational use on July 9 due to a blue-green algae bloom.

Halifax Regional Municipality issues beach closures whenever blue-green algae blooms are observed. Beaches remain closed until testing shows blooms are non-toxin producing, or toxin concentration is within Health Canada guidelines and no further testing is required.

