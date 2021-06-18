HALIFAX -- The Halifax District RCMP has charged two men from Nova Scotia with stunting on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m. on June 17, a member with the Halifax District RCMP traffic unit spotted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 107 in West Petpeswick, N.S. Using radar, the officer measured the vehicle's speed at 178 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone. The driver, a 53-year-old man from Lake Echo, N.S., was charged with stunting under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.

Also on Thursday around 10:40 p.m., RCMP saw a car travelling at high speeds on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke, N.S. Police captured the vehicles speed using radar, which police say was travelling at 193 km/h in a 110 km/h speed zone. The driver, a 17-year-old teenager from Kentville, N.S., was stopped by police and charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

"Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone who witnesses someone driving unsafely is asked to contact RCMP to report it.