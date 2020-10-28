HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP is looking for a woman wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Police say 33-year-old Lynnisha Downey, of no fixed address, is facing charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and breach of probation.

Police say the charges are related to incidents in North Preston, N.S. They have obtained a warrant for Downey’s arrest.

Downey is described as five-foot-one inches tall and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Downey should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).