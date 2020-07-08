HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP say that a man arrested after a fatal crash near Hubley, N.S. on Tuesday morning no longer faces a charge of impaired driving causing death.

Police say they have received new information as part of their investigation that prompted the dropping of the charge.

A 28-year-old man died in the crash on St. Margaret's Bay Road.

"The man who was arrested at the scene has been charged with several offences," police said in a news release. "The RCMP is continuing to work towards determining the identity of the driver through investigation. The new information came from witnesses who came forward last evening. Additional charges may be laid as the investigation progresses."

Police say Corey Richard Patrick Blinkhorn from Howie Center, N.S., faces four counts of breach of conditions, one count of theft of motor vehicle, and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday and was held in custody.