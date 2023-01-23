Halifax duo Neon Dreams drops new album inspired by love of South Africa
Halifax duo Neon Dreams just dropped a new album, which the pair says was inspired by their home away from home.
Early in the pandemic, Neon Dreams' song "Life Without Fantasies" randomly blew up in a place they'd never even been -- South Africa.
That's when the pair decided they had to visit.
"We did a 16-day tour. We announced it and it sold out in like five minutes," said band member Frank Kadillac during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.
"It's been a heck of a ride ever since."
(Source: Facebook/ Neon Dreams)
As far as what they love most about their adopted nation, the people topped their list.
"I love the people... it's like a bunch of Newfoundlanders that live in L.A. Imagine that," said Kadillac.
The unexpected experience inspired the Juno Award winners’ new album, "Love Child Baby Dolphin."
"Since I came to South Africa, I found a whole new spiritual side to myself and these are just stories, well, my life lessons that I came across in South Africa," said Kadillac. "And I just had to wrap it up, put it in a bottle, and give it back to the rest of the world."
The pair says their vibe may have changed slightly, but says it still sounds like them.
"We've done different projects and each one was diving more into our identity as a band and our sound and stuff," said member Adrian Morris. "But I think this is another, like we're finding a new side of this band that we didn't know existed."
"Adding more colours to the palette," said Kadillac.
Morris and Kadillac say they're excited to share their latest piece of work with their fans.
"I hope it gives them positivity and spreads love across the globe. That's the vibe," said Kadillac.
"And I hope they make memories to the music too," added Morris.
Morris and Kadillac plan to make an announcement soon about upcoming shows in the Maritimes.
Their new album is out now and available on streaming platforms.
