Advertisement
Halifax emergency crews respond to gas leak after vehicle breaks line
Published Sunday, April 4, 2021 10:00AM ADT
Share:
HALIFAX -- Halifax Fire crews are responding to a gas leak on Dutch Village Road Sunday morning.
According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, a vehicle hit a gas meter on a building, causing a line to break.
There is no word on any injuries, or which building the leak involves.
The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.