Halifax employers prepare for the lifting of COVID-19 mandates Monday

Downtown Halifax is seeing more workers return to the office as pandemic restrictions lift, which is good news for Kathy and Paul Diab, owners of Summit Café.

COVID-19 didn’t keep Kathy Diab from working in the kitchen. But when the pandemic sent office workers home, she didn’t have many people to serve.

"There’s been days we've opened and we've had one customer. There’s been days we’ve opened and we’ve had maybe 20 customers," Kathy Diab said.

The couple operates a family-friendly restaurant on the ground floor of Summit Place on Lower Water Street.

"Not too many people in the building so we’re just hanging in," Paul Diab said.

Customers are trickling back as they return to work.

"It’s nice to see all these lovely people here and nice to see our co-workers," customer Nicole Mosher said.

During the Omicron wave, government employees were encouraged to work remotely when possible.

As more mandates are set to lift on Monday, the Halifax Regional Municipality is looking to bring all of its workforce back to the office.

At the provincial level, the recommendation to work from home was lifted on Feb. 14. Some departments are now back in the office full time, some are hybrid.

"We expect to see a fairly significant jump in people coming back, but still it’s not going to be 100 per cent back to where we were pre-pandemic," said Paul MacKinnon with Downtown Halifax Business Commission.

According to Halifax Partnership, the commercial vacancy rate in Halifax’s Central Business District is 19.3 per cent—a number that didn’t change significantly since 2018 when several new properties came to market. Typically, commercial leases are long-term.

"When the pandemic happened, people started working from home but of course the leases didn’t end so in a lot of cases employers were just renting empty spaces and that continues to be the case today," MacKinnon said.

He expects businesses to make more decisions around extending leases or work models soon, but notes there are still a lot of unknowns.

"We’re not going to see all the workers come back that we had pre-pandemic. But what will it be at? Will it be 60 per cent, 70 per cent, 80 per cent? I really don’t think we’re going to have a good sense of that really until we get into the fall," MacKinnon said.

At Summit Café, the hope is to see more people. The Diabs are also looking forward to cruise ship season.

"We hope that like beginning of this summer, we’ll be able to make up for what we lost the past two years. We don’t know," Kathy Diab said. "The thing with COVID is we don’t know what’s around the corner."