Halifax entrepreneur trying to supply 1,000 children with backpacks ahead of back-to-school

It’s almost back-to-school time, and in a perfect world, every child would return with a backpack full of items they need for the school year.

And while it’s not a perfect world, people like Jessica Bowden are ready to step in and help.

Bowden, a business owner and entrepreneur, has launched a campaign to supply 1,000 children with backpacks for the upcoming school year.

“We go into the communities,” Bowden said. “We find out from individuals who are doing backpack campaigns, what grades need the backpacks. We put in a few and we pass out our Black Lives Matter backpacks to certain grades, which is phenomenal.”

Bowden runs a clothing store in Bedford’s Sunnyside Mall called UbU4U. Branded as “fashion with a purpose,” each item of clothing features important commentary on social issues.

“When you come into our store… you know you’re walking out with good, high quality items, but also, you know you’re walking away with a concept that you are helping to fuel the community,” Bowden said. “You are helping us provide a backpack and some proper education for our students.”

Those who want to help can purchase a backpack in-store or from their online shop. Some proceeds from other purchases will also go towards the backpack campaign.

“It helps stimulate that social injustice when people realize they’re doing their part to help and make a change, because without us staying together, that change is going to be awful hard to make,” Bowden said. “We want individuals with these bags to realize also they’re making a change and they’re part of that movement.”